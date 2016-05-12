REFILE-UPDATE 2-Credit Agricole's profits hit by restructuring, weak French retail bank

(Adds missing word ‘down’ in second bullet point)

* Q1 net income below expectations

* French retail banking pretax income down 31.8 pct

* Credit Agricole CFO confirms targets for LCL despite slow start

By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole reported a worse than expected fall in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, weighed on by a weak performance in both its retail and investment banking businesses.

Chief Executive Philippe Brassac announced a major overhaul of the bank’s unusually complicated structure earlier this year aimed at overcoming internal divisions and reassuring investors over its capital strength.

This led to the loss of the parent cooperative retail banks’ contribution to the listed entity’s earnings.

But Credit Agricole’s results showed its remaining French retail business, LCL bank, underperformed rivals despite winning clients, being hit by mortgage renegotiations and early repayments.

Shares in the bank were down 4 percent at 8.74 euros by 1035 GMT.

“Retail banking is clearly going badly. Customer acquisition comes at the expense of interest margin,” a Paris-based analyst said.

But Brassac was unperturbed. “I am not worried about LCL, it does not have structural problems,” he told analysts on a conference call following the results, adding that the bank was working on increasing sales.

Credit Agricole also reaffirmed its target of 0.5 percent annual revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 for its French retail business and reiterated that it aimed for a return on tangible equity of above 10 percent.

Meanwhile stronger results in asset management, insurance and specialised financial services, helped partly offset the weakness at LCL and its corporate and investment bank in the first quarter.

Net income fell to 227 million euros ($259 million) from 784 million in the same period last year, hit by the bank’s moves to improve the strength of its balance sheet and reduce the future cost of debt carried by the bank.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a 64.5 percent decline in net income to 278 million euros.

LCL’s net interest income fell 15.8 percent in the quarter in France to 453 million euros, with Credit Agricole citing an exceptionally high level of renegotiations and early repayments on home loans.

“Net margins are expected to remain under pressure in 2016, and a turnaround is expected in 2017,” the bank said. ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by James Regan and Greg Mahlich)