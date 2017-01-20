FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole books 491 mln eur writedown on French retail unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Credit Agricole books 491 mln eur writedown on French retail unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details, background)

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said on Friday it recorded a 491 million euro ($525 million) goodwill impairment charge on its French retail unit LCL, but that would not affect its 2016 dividend.

Retail banks are feeling the pinch from years of low interest rates that encourage customers to renegotiate loans, putting pressure on revenues.

"The current macro-economic and financial environment in which LCL operates, and in particular the low level of interest rates and resulting massive renegotiation of mortgage loans, has affected LCL's value," the bank said in a statement.

LCL has slashed jobs, while trying to focus on fee income activities and boost lending to small and mid-sized companies that are less exposed to early repayments.

France's third-biggest bank, due to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 15, said that excluding the impairment charge, its underlying net income for 2016 would be in line with analysts' consensus of 3 billion euros.

It confirmed the board of directors would propose a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for 2016 at the annual general meeting. ($1 = 0.9367 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas/Ruth Pitchford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.