Credit Agricole books 491 mln eur writedown on French retail unit LCL
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 9 months ago

Credit Agricole books 491 mln eur writedown on French retail unit LCL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said on Friday it recorded a 491 million euros goodwill impairment charge on its French retail unit LCL, but said that would not impact its 2016 dividend.

“The current macro-economic and financial environment in which LCL operates, and in particular the low level of interest rates and resulting massive renegotiation of mortgage loans, has affected LCL’s value,” the bank said in a statement.

It confirmed that the board of directors would propose at the annual general meeting a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for 2016 results.

The bank is to present 2016 results on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

