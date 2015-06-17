FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C. Agricole, Societe Generale plan Amundi IPO by year-end
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

C. Agricole, Societe Generale plan Amundi IPO by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that it and Societe Generale had decided to sell shares of their Amundi asset management joint venture in an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year.

Credit Agricole currently owns 80 percent of Amundi, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers with 954 billion euros ($1.08 trillion) under management, and Societe Generale owns the rest.

“The purpose of the flotation is to underpin the continuing development of Amundi and provide liquidity to Societe Generale, which could sell up to its entire stake,” Credit Agricole said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8850 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.