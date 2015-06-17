C. Agricole, Societe Generale plan Amundi IPO by year-end

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that it and Societe Generale had decided to sell shares of their Amundi asset management joint venture in an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year.

Credit Agricole currently owns 80 percent of Amundi, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers with 954 billion euros ($1.08 trillion) under management, and Societe Generale owns the rest.

“The purpose of the flotation is to underpin the continuing development of Amundi and provide liquidity to Societe Generale, which could sell up to its entire stake,” Credit Agricole said in a statement.