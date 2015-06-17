UPDATE 1-C. Agricole, Societe Generale plan Amundi IPO this year

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale said they had decided to sell shares of their Amundi asset management joint venture in an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year.

Credit Agricole currently owns 80 percent of Amundi, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers with 954 billion euros ($1.08 trillion) under management, and Societe Generale owns the rest.

“The purpose of the flotation is to underpin the continuing development of Amundi and provide liquidity to Societe Generale, which could sell up to its entire stake,” the banks said in a joint statement.

The sale of all of Societe Generale’s stake could boost the bank’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 20 basis points by the end of the year, it said.

Societe Generale would keep selling Amundi’s savings and investment products through its retail banking and insurance networks for five years, an arrangement which could be subsequently renewed, the statement added.

For Credit Agricole, the IPO would be the first major strategic move by Chief Executive Philippe Brassac since he took the helm of the bank last month.

Credit Agricole would keep a majority stake in Amundi after the IPO, which is subject to market conditions, the statement said.

Amundi posted net income of 125 million euros in the first quarter as net new inflows reach a record 24 billion euros amid buoyant equity markets, with half coming from outside France.