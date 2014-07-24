FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Agricole to issue dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan - sources
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Agricole to issue dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 24 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole SA will issue two tranches of 20-year dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan, with a possible coupon rate of 4 percent, two people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The amount the issues would raise was not immediately known, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter was still confidential.

One of the tranches will issue an interest payment of 4 percent over the term of the bond, the people said. The other tranche will issue no interest payment until the bond is repaid, at which time the bond will issue an interest payment of 4.5 percent, they said.

Credit Agricole officials declined to comment when asked about the proposed bond issue.

Earlier this month, French bank Societe Generale SA issued $605 million worth of 20-year dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.