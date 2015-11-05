FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBA says Credit Agricole Groupe to be tested in 2016
November 5, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

EBA says Credit Agricole Groupe to be tested in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority will test French lender Credit Agricole Groupe, not its listed entity Credit Agricole SA, in a pan-European health check next year, an EBA spokesperson said on Thursday.

An initial version of the EBA list of banks that will be covered in the test erroneously included Credit Agricole S.A., which has lower capital levels than its parent company, Credit Agricole Groupe. The list, published on the EBA website, has now been corrected.

Credit Agricole SA’s shares were down 6.1 percent at 1235 GMT, after trading as low as 9.2 percent earlier. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Dominic Evans)

