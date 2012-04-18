Loan costs a hurdle in UK private placement push

LIVERPOOL, England, April 18 (Reuters) - Smaller British firms struggling to get funding from banks could also find the high cost of loans from other types of investors a barrier, company treasurers warned, even as the government ramps up plans to get credit flowing from new sources.

Initiatives to create a private placement market, for instance -- a model borrowed from the United States where smaller, often unrated companies sell bonds to investors such as pension funds and insurers -- are gathering pace.

Banks, funds and companies will be working under the umbrella of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) to work out what kind of documentation or credit appraisal processes could be needed to get that market going in the UK.

But making this type of lending cost-effective for investors is one of the biggest problems.

“If a mid-sized company borrows from a bank, the bank prices for the whole relationship,” said John Grout, policy and technical director at the ACT and formerly of British food company Cadbury.

”They’ve got some really profitable stuff: cash handling, the derivatives business, trade finance, letters of credit ... all of which provide an income to the bank.

“If an investor does a private placement bond with an issuer, it does no other business whatsoever.”

Increasingly, it is this form of so-called ancillary business that is prompting banks to reconsider their own relationships with corporate clients, cutting out those that do not make them enough money.

That could be a glimmer of hope for the private placement market in the UK, as companies agree to pay more for financing.

But doubts remain whether this will be enough to satisfy funds sniffing around the idea, while some smaller companies the UK government wants credit flowing to may not be able to pay.

M&G, an arm of insurer Prudential, has one of the few dedicated private lending funds up and running in Europe, with about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.39 billion) of capital. It has only lent out about half of that since its inception in 2009.

Others, such as BlueBay Asset Management, have also been looking at ways to start financing small- and mid-sized European firms. These funds are in the minority, however.

Those that do try to participate will also need to hire specialist teams to analyse credit risks, for instance, adding to their own costs and potentially hampering returns.

“They need to be encouraged to move up a gear, which involves devoting resources to it, which is expensive,” Grout added.

BANKS STILL KEY

The U.S. version of this market is well developed and more competitive. Record numbers of European companies have gone to the U.S. to fund in the private placement market this year, as funding from banks shrivels.

Private placements were recommended as a possible funding solution by a government-inspired taskforce led by Tim Breedon, chief executive of life insurer Legal and General.

Paul Tucker, deputy governor of the Bank of England, on Wednesday urged company treasurers at an ACT conference to help develop other funding avenues, including broadening the access to more mainstream sterling bond markets.

“The number of smaller companies tapping sterling markets remains low. More needs to be done by the industry,” he said.

The London Stock Exchange has set up a UK retail bond platform, for instance, but such deals are still a tough sell for smaller, unrated companies.

British finance minister George Osborne has also launched a 20-billion pound credit easing guarantee scheme, through which banks would have to offer low interest rates on loans.

But banks have warned it may not be commercially viable, and the loans could come with stringent conditions.

Despite initiatives to foment non-bank funding, pushing banks to lend more and at lower prices is seen as key to getting credit flowing, as other plans are either still in their infancy or will simply not be enough to plug the financing gap.

“It is fanciful to entertain the notion that anyone other than the banking system can be the main backstop for working-capital finance, for small and large companies alike,” Tucker said.