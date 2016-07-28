FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Private credit lending by funds up 16.2 pct yr-on-yr - Preqin
July 28, 2016 / 10:37 AM / a year ago

Private credit lending by funds up 16.2 pct yr-on-yr - Preqin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Direct credit lending by alternative asset managers to businesses rose 16.2 percent in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin released on Thursday showed.

Hedge funds, private equity firms and other non-traditional debt funds, including distressed debt, mezzanine and venture capital funds, held $560.6 billion in assets at the end of December, up from $482.4 billion a year earlier, it said.

$1 = 0.9091 euros Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop

