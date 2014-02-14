FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at AA/A-1, outlook stable
February 14, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at AA/A-1, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed Kuwait’s long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at AA/A-1, with a stable outlook on Friday.

The credit ratings agency said Kuwait has rich resources which have made it wealthy and enable it to build strong external and fiscal balance sheet positions.

“The stable outlook balances our view of Kuwait’s very strong fiscal and external positions against its confrontational and, in our view, non-transparent political system, the geopolitical tensions in the region and the undiversified economy in which real GDP per capita growth has been weak,” S&P said in a statement. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

