FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to B from B+
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

S&P lowers Mozambique sovereign credit rating to B from B+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services lowered Mozambique’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit rating to B from B+ on Friday, with a stable outlook.

The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects Mozambique’s higher fiscal deficits and faster debt accumulation compared with S&P’s expectations.

“Mozambique’s external commercial borrowing increased in 2013,” S&P said in a statement.

“We now estimate the average change in general government debt will be a high of 8.8 percent of GDP over 2014-2017, compared with 4 percent over 2010-2013.”

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.