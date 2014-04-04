FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse promotes two to replace investment bank co-head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Alejandro Przygoda head of the global financial institutions group (FIG) at its investment bank and Mark Echlin as co-head of its investment bank in Europe, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointments fill vacancies created by the departure of Ewen Stevenson, who has left Credit Suisse to become chief financial officer at Britain’s part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland.

Echlin takes on his new position alongside his current role as co-head of Credit Suisse’s global industrials group. Pryzgoda was previously co-head of global FIG alongside Stevenson.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott

