8 months ago
January 4, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse makes Cavalli head of Singapore business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Benjamin Cavalli as chief executive of its business in the city-state, part of a trio of appointments unveiled by the Swiss bank on Wednesday.

Cavalli, who has worked in Singapore for the past 15 years, will take on his new role in addition to his existing post as the Swiss bank's head of private banking in Southeast Asia.

Singapore is an important centre for Credit Suisse's private banking business, with the country its second-largest centre outside of Switzerland. It is also the hub of its Southeast Asian investment banking business.

In his new role, effective Jan. 1, Cavalli will take over from Lito Camacho, who will remain as vice chairman for Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse said in a statement.

The bank said it was also making Tan Kuan Ern, now head of international banking and capital markets in Singapore, its deputy Singapore CEO.

Jacky Ang has been appointed branch manager and senior corporate officer in Singapore, Credit Suisse said.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Louise Heavens

