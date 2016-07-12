FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse strengthens onshore China business with new hires
July 12, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse strengthens onshore China business with new hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday announced the appointment of three senior bankers to its investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) team in China.

Li Ping, formerly joint head of corporate coverage at Deutsche Bank's capital markets and solutions group in Beijing, would lead a team of bankers as IBCM managing director in Shanghai, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

"In this newly created role, Ms. Li will be responsible for expanding Credit Suisse's onshore client coverage capabilities in China, as well as building Credit Suisse's financing franchise," the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Summer Xia, joining from China International Capital Corp., was appointed chief Beijing representative, while Ma Jie, previously of Deutsche Bank, would join the team in Shanghai. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
