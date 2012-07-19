Credit Suisse criticised for SNB kowtow

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Credit Suisse’s decision to accelerate its capital-raising plans this week was criticised by some rival banks as an unnecessary knee-jerk reaction to comments from its own central bank, a body with no official regulatory power which subsequently softened its position.

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would boost its capital buffers by CHF15.3bn to “eliminate any of the doubts raised by the Swiss National Bank report.”

The SNB report, released last month, called for Credit Suisse to take urgent action to improve its capital this year, sending the bank’s shares plummeting by 10% on investor fears that a possible rights issue would dilute the share price.

Moody’s then exacerbated those fears when it sliced three notches off the Swiss bank’s A2 long-term debt rating - one of the biggest downgrades in the agency’s review of 15 global banks.

Credit Suisse’s plan to push forward its CoCo bond issuance programme by 15 months was interpreted by one senior FIG banker as an act of desperation to reassure investors that its capital base is adequate.

“The plan to sell a CoCo in itself is not crazy, but what is crazy is that an institution like the Swiss National Bank can tell a global bank what to do and without question they do it,” said a FIG banker.

BACKTRACKING

Critics were sceptical about the weight Credit Suisse had given to the SNB comments, especially after the body itself later backtracked on its report.

The SNB said the capitalisation of both UBS, but more specifically Credit Suisse, was lagging behind their international peers. It also highlighted that Credit Suisse’s loss-absorbing capital is still below the level needed to ensure sufficient resilience.

For EU area banks under Basel III, which will be implemented in Europe through CRD4, all capital instruments must absorb losses at the point of non-viability - either through conversion into equity or a permanent write-down.

Under the so-called Swiss finish, the country’s large banks must have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, divided into 10% of common equity Tier 1 capital, 3% of high-trigger contingent capital and 6% of low-trigger contingent capital.

IRRATIONAL COMMENTS

However, the more the SNB’s warning and its subsequent comments are scrutinized, the more irrational it all looks.

Following the adverse market reaction, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told German business daily Handelsblatt he thought the report’s recommendations had an exaggerated impact.

“Especially because we only used information for our analysis that had already been published. The National Bank has in no way destabilised Credit Suisse.”

“We have simply made our recommendations more clear now because the market backdrop has deteriorated,” he said.

He added that for a long time the SNB had advocated that bulge bracket banks, or systemically important banks, increase their core capital.

LAGGING

Commenting on the back-pedalling of SNB a banker said: “It’s very naive to think the SNB’s recommendation would not be taken in a negative way by the market.”

Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan gave his own rational behind the capital boost and said: “We felt and still feel we are one of the strongest capitalized banks, but when the central bank comes out and questions your capital the only prudent, the necessary response is decisive action.”

Although the SNB does not have official regulatory power, some market participants said banks would not like to get on the wrong side of their central banks. To that extent, Credit Suisse’s CoCo and liability management exercise was hailed as a shrewd move.

In addition, regardless of whether the SNB should have made the recommendations or not, Credit Suisse had been lagging, and Switzerland is keen to maintain its status as a safe haven, the banker added.

“This was a smart move,” said a banker away from the deal. “Credit Suisse had to accelerate its capital plans but looking at the share price of the bank and its nearest rival UBS it’s plain to see that the market was already beginning to differentiate between the credits.”

Regulators have already expressed concerns about shoring up capital too quickly, as competitive banks try to compete for investor cash based on their capital ratios. And going forward there is a sense of anxiety about the number of institutions with varying mandates that can influence the market. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional reporting by Josie Cox; Editing by Alex Chambers, Ciara Linnane and Julian Baker)