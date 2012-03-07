Books open for Credit Suisse inaugural Swiss CoCo

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has opened the order book for an inaugural Swiss franc high-trigger contingent capital issue. The bank has set guidance at 7% to 7.25%, in line with initial price thoughts, and said the deal would have a minimum size of CHF250m.

Under the terms of the Tier 2 10-year non-call five issue, it will convert into equity if the bank’s Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or if the bank is declared non-viable. A market source said yesterday that the bank would look to raise between CHF500m and CHF1bn.

Pricing is pencilled in for Thursday. The capital raise will go towards fulfilling the bank’s capital needs under the so-called Swiss finish. Under Swiss rules, too-big-to-fail Swiss banks need to have a 19% total capital ratio by 2019, of which 10% needs to be common equity Tier 1, 3% can be in the form of high-trigger contingent capital, and 6% in the form of low-trigger loss-absorbing capital. (Reporting by Helene Durand)