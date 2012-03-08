FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse gets first Swiss CoCo away
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 8, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

Credit Suisse gets first Swiss CoCo away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Credit Suisse priced its inaugural Swiss francs high-trigger contingent capital issue on Thursday, the largest of its kind in the currency.

The Swiss bank priced its 10-year non-call five Tier 2 Buffer Capital note issue in the middle of the 7% to 7.25% guidance.

Retail investors and private banks were expected to be the main buyers for the trade. The bonds convert into equity if the bank’s Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or the bank is declared non-viable. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.