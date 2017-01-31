CORRECTED-MOVES-Goldman leveraged finance banker DeFusco to join Credit Suisse

(Corrects title of Moneypenny to head of U.S. loan capital markets and title of Warm to head of U.S. high yield capital markets, paragraph 2)

By Olivia Oran

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc leveraged finance banker Matt DeFusco as a managing director.

DeFusco will report to head of U.S. loan capital markets Jonathan Moneypenny and head of U.S. high yield capital markets Marc Warm and start later this year, according to an internal memo from the Swiss bank on Tuesday.

DeFusco had worked at Goldman since 2003, where he served as head of U.S. leveraged finance origination and head of technology, media and telecom leveraged finance.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Credit Suisse's leveraged finance franchise is among the most active on Wall Street.

Earlier in January, the bank blocked an attempt by Jefferies Group LLC to lure several of its senior bankers, including Moneypenny.

Credit Suisse said in January that it had hired Deutsche Bank AG's Mike Eilert as its new head of U.S. par loan trading to replace Brad Capadona who left for Jefferies. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)