LONDON, March 23 Live coverage of European markets now available
Summary:
**European shares gain on strong retail, travel sectors
**But Credit Suisse turns lower on reports of possible share sale
**Fiat Chrysler hit after Ford says sees lower quarterly earnings
**Britain's FTSE lags as retail sales boost sterling
**Retailer Next rallies as outlook shows no deterioration
**Eurozone banks rise after large ECB loan take-up
**U.S. stocks take breather, eyes on healthcare bill
(Reporting by Helen Reid)