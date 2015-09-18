Credit Suisse CEO sees no change in emerging economies' growth prospects-CNBC

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse remains convinced of the growth prospects for emerging markets, new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told CNBC on Friday, ahead of an expected expansion of the Swiss bank’s Asian wealth management business.

Concerns over the outlook for the world’s major emerging economies, and in particular China, have roiled global markets. However, Thiam said the bank was still optimistic.

“We don’t see a change in the long-term growth prospects of emerging economies,” Thiam told the business news channel, adding that the bank’s belief in emerging markets, and China in particular, is based on “very fundamental economic factors”.

Thiam joined Zurich-based Credit Suisse in July and has signalled a strategy shake-up designed to focus on banking for the world’s wealthy, particularly in Asia, and away from riskier securities activities.

The bank said on Thursday it would give investors an update on its new strategy on Oct. 21.

Confirmation of the date for the update followed a Swiss newspaper report last week that Credit Suisse intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business.