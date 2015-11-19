FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse will close or reprice unprofitable prime services accounts-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse will close or reprice unprofitable prime services accounts-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is making progress in shrinking its investment bank as part of a restructure, the Swiss bank’s new chief executive told a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

“We will soon have closed down or repriced unprofitable accounts within our prime services division and we are making 20 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion) of cuts in average assets and an 87 billion Swiss franc reduction of balance sheet exposures,” Tidjane Thiam said according to prepared remarks ahead of a vote on two capital increases totalling around 6 billion francs.

“By the end of 2015, we will have already implemented this right-sizing process that we began in October.” ($1 = 1.0178 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.