Credit Suisse will close or reprice unprofitable prime services accounts-CEO

BERN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is making progress in shrinking its investment bank as part of a restructure, the Swiss bank’s new chief executive told a shareholder meeting on Thursday.

“We will soon have closed down or repriced unprofitable accounts within our prime services division and we are making 20 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion) of cuts in average assets and an 87 billion Swiss franc reduction of balance sheet exposures,” Tidjane Thiam said according to prepared remarks ahead of a vote on two capital increases totalling around 6 billion francs.

“By the end of 2015, we will have already implemented this right-sizing process that we began in October.” ($1 = 1.0178 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)