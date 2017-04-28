FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Credit Suisse CEO expects 2017 to be "positive" year for bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 4 months ago

Credit Suisse CEO expects 2017 to be "positive" year for bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam expects 2017 to be a better year for the Swiss bank which has lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015 amid a major restructuring.

"We believe that 2017 will be a positive year for Credit Suisse," Thiam said in remarks prepared for the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting.

"At the same time, significant geopolitical uncertainties remain. The French elections are now less uncertain but we still have the UK and German elections on the horizon. These factors have an impact on markets and on our clients."

($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.