Credit Suisse CEO expects 2017 to be "positive" year for bank

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam expects 2017 to be a better year for the Swiss bank which has lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015 amid a major restructuring.

"We believe that 2017 will be a positive year for Credit Suisse," Thiam said in remarks prepared for the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting.

"At the same time, significant geopolitical uncertainties remain. The French elections are now less uncertain but we still have the UK and German elections on the horizon. These factors have an impact on markets and on our clients."

($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs)