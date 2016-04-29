Credit Suisse shareholders approve management pay, bonuses

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday approved all of the Swiss bank’s proposed pay packages and bonuses for top management in binding votes at its annual general meeting.

Influential investor advisory firm ISS had backed all of the pay packets on offer, although advisory groups Ethos, Glass Lewis and zRating came out against some or all of the four investor votes over pay for top management and board members at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)