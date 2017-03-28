FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse to decide on capital raising 'as soon as possible'
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 1:44 AM / 5 months ago

Credit Suisse to decide on capital raising 'as soon as possible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.

Thiam, who joined Credit Suisse from British insurer Prudential in mid 2015, gave the comments at a news conference in Hong Kong, where he was present for an investment conference.

$1 = 0.9855 Swiss francs Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates

