Credit Suisse looks at covering risks with insurance bond - source

ZURICH/LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is trying to offload some of the risk it faces from events such as rogue trading and cybercrime by issuing a new type of insurance bond, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The bank could issue 700 million Swiss francs ($717 million)worth of bonds with a 4 percent coupon but it is too early to tell what the appetite from investors is like, the source said.

It is part of the Swiss bank’s risk management and operational risk bond issuance with the novelty being a capital release element.

Holders of the insurance-like bond would receive a coupon but carry the risk of having their investments wiped out if Credit Suisse was hit by certain types of operational problems which can include issues like business disruptions, cybercrime and regulatory compliance failures.

Zurich Insurance will take 10 percent of the bonds, the source said.

A Zurich spokesman said it does not comment on current or potential customer relationship.

The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Credit Suisse has faced criticism over nearly $1 billion in trading write-downs after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said he and other senior bank officials were unaware of the size of the positions behind the losses at its Global Markets division.

Insurers have used complex reinsurance arrangements, catastrophe bonds and other devices to shift some risks off their books to benefit from lower capital charges, prompting some regulatory concerns.

The Bank of England has warned UK insurers about such transactions, saying it would continue to challenge insurers to demonstrate that reductions in capital requirements that arise are commensurate with real risk transfer taking place.