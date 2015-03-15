FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse not planning new capital raising -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse not planning new capital raising -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has no plans to raise more capital, its chairman said in an interview published in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.

“What reason would we have for asking shareholders to let us have more capital?”, Urs Rohner told the newspaper.

When asked if the Swiss bank might need new funds to expand in Asia, he said: “Capital raising should only be done when you need the money for a specific project. At the moment there are no such plans.”

He said the bank had proved in 2014 that it could strengthen its capital from existing operating activities, and 2015 would be no different.

But he rejected the idea that Credit Suisse was reluctant to ask shareholders to dilute their equity by injecting new capital, and said that in the hypothetical case of a growth project, he was confident they would be willing to invest further. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.