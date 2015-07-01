FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse needs discipline, strong balance sheet - new CEO
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse needs discipline, strong balance sheet - new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s new chief executive told staff in a memo on Wednesday that the Swiss bank needs a strong balance sheet to help it through rough times and the discipline to decide where it wants to invest.

Tidjane Thiam, 52, started work as CEO of Credit Suisse on Wednesday and investors are optimistic he can bring about a major change of strategy at the bank, though many also expect him to tap the market for cash.

“We will need a strong balance sheet that allows us to withstand adversity, while continuing to invest in the future,” Thiam says in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Choosing what the bank will do and where it invests its capital would be a clear focus in the weeks and months ahead, Thiam said, adding he would determine the strategy later this year. A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and by Katharina Bart ande Joshua Franklin in Zurich; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.