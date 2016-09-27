FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse's Thiam guides for Q3 outflows in Swiss business
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 9:36 AM / in a year

Credit Suisse's Thiam guides for Q3 outflows in Swiss business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Tuesday guided investors for some outflows in its domestic business in the third quarter as it looks to cut down on risk exposure.

“We are going through our relationships with external asset managers and let’s say pruning them to make sure that we only keep the desirable ones,” Thiam said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in London, which was streamed via webcast. “I believe that’s risk reduction. It’s really an investment in the future.”

Zurich-based Credit Suisse reports third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

Thiam also said he expects Credit Suisse’s global markets business -- one of its two investment banking divisions -- to be profitable in the third quarter. He added the division’s new CEO, Brian Chin, was working to identify additional cost savings to boost profitability.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields

