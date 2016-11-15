FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Credit Suisse hires China onshore private banking head - memo
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 9 months ago

Credit Suisse hires China onshore private banking head - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired former RBS banker Rick Meng as head of its China onshore private banking, according to an internal memo, as the Swiss private bank looks to tap wealth management business in the world's second-largest economy.

Meng's hiring is part of Credit Suisse's strategy to develop China onshore wealth management business leveraging its Shanghai branch, said the memo to the bank staff issued on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

With the rolling out of its Chinese onshore private banking business, Credit Suisse will compete with Goldman Sachs and UBS on advising wealthy clients in the local market.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the content of the memo, but declined to give more details. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
