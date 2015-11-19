Credit Suisse shareholders back capital increases

BERNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed capital increases totalling around 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.90 billion) to bulk up the Swiss bank’s balance sheet and help fund a restructure.

A 1.32 billion franc private placement won nearly 95 percent support at a meeting in Berne, while a rights issue with expected gross proceeds of up to 4.7 billion francs got 96 percent of the vote.

The cash calls are part of a planned restructure under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam who has embarked on the biggest overhaul of the Zurich-based bank in almost a decade.