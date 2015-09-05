FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse to pay $288 mln in damages in Lake Las Vegas refinancing
#Bankruptcy News
September 5, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse to pay $288 mln in damages in Lake Las Vegas refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - A district court judge has asked Credit Suisse Group AG to pay $287.5 million in damages to an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, as part of a long drawn breach of contract case.

The judge asked the bank to pay about $211.9 million in damages and restitution and $75.6 million in prejudgment interest on the damages.

The damages are related to the event in which the Zurich-based bank was found to have used inflated appraisals to convince an affiliate of Highland Capital Management in 2007 to refinance the Nevada resort community, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year later.

A Texas jury found in December that Credit Suisse had fraudulently enticed investors to back a $540 million loan for Lake Las Vegas resort, only to have the borrower quickly default.

Highland Capital Management and Credit could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
