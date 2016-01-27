FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse opens first Irish trading floor
January 27, 2016

Credit Suisse opens first Irish trading floor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse opened its first trading floor in Ireland on Wednesday, creating around 100 jobs in Dublin including 40 in trading, risk and capital.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny officially opened the office, which will offer prime brokerage services.

Ireland is one of the world’s largest centres for fund administration but the government wants to attract more front office jobs.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in October announced the bank was looking at moving nearly 2,000 jobs out of London because of its high costs, raising questions about the city’s status as Europe’s dominant financial centre.

“I welcome the decision by Credit Suisse to become the first ‘third country’ bank to seek to branch into Ireland,” finance minister Michael Noonan said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Additional reporting by Padraic Halprin in Dublin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
