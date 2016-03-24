Credit Suisse to pay $29 million in U.S. regulator's mortgage case

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay more than $29 million to resolve a U.S. regulator’s claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

The deal, disclosed in a filing in federal court in Manhattan, resolves one of several lawsuits by the National Credit Union Administration against banks over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)