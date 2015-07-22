FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse seeks support for possible asset management deal -FT
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse seeks support for possible asset management deal -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s new Chief Executive is sounding out its investors for their backing on a potential deal to bolster the Swiss bank’s asset management operations, the Financial Times reported on its website on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Since taking the helm of Credit Suisse three weeks ago, former Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam has presented the idea of growth by acquisition in asset management, the smallest of the bank’s three main businesses, the FT reported.

Bankers and analysts have said that Thiam could tap existing shareholders for cash to improve capital strength, where it lags rival UBS, and provide growth options. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Goodman)

