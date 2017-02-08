BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 8 Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, will shift some Swiss mortgages into a new investment fund to be run by an independent asset manager, it said on Wednesday.
The move could free up capital on its balance sheet it can use to promote company loans, Matthias Wyder, head of portfolio management in its Swiss corporate lending business, told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper.
He said the fund volume could reach 200 million Swiss francs ($200.2 million) by the end of next month and 500 million by year's end.
It could eventually reach 3 billion francs, or around 10 percent of its mortgage volume for income-producing properties, he was quoted as saying.
The Swiss Mortgage Fund I being offered to institutional investors will include mortgages on single-family dwellings, condominiums and multi-family dwellings as well as business premises, Credit Suisse said in a statement.
The fund's portfolio will be managed by Tavis Capital AG. Client relationships with mortgage holders will remain with Credit Suisse.
($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.