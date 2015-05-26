FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Rajiv Baruah as head of fixed income, India
May 26, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Rajiv Baruah as head of fixed income, India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed Rajiv Baruah as a managing director and head of fixed income, India.

Baruah joins from Macquarie Bank, where he had been a managing director for Asian markets in Singapore.

He has also worked with the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Credit Suisse also named Gaurav Pradhan as a managing director and head of fixed-income sales, India.

Before joining the bank, Pradhan spent 13 years at Deutsche Bank AG, most recently as the head of credit structuring for South and Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru

