#Financials
February 1, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Stoehr in new Asia-Pacific financing role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired Carsten Stoehr from Standard Chartered as head of financing for Asia Pacific in a new role that will cut across various businesses such as lending to companies and super rich clients, according to an internal memo.

Under Stoehr’s leadership, Credit Suisse Group AG will be bringing existing capabilities together in emerging markets financing, share-backed financing, corporate banking and structured lending to private banking clients, according to the memo seen by Reuters. He will be based in Hong Kong.

Credit Suisse confirmed the appointment and the memo.

Stoehr, who is a veteran Credit Suisse banker, most recently was at Standard Chartered PLC where he worked as global head of financial market sales.

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who joined the Swiss bank in July last year, has signaled a strategy to focus on private banking and wealth management, particularly in Asia. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
