#Funds News
September 20, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse taps Dryden to head asset finance

Will Caiger-Smith

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Sept 20 (IFR) - Michael Dryden has been promoted to global head of asset finance at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the move told IFR.

Dryden, a managing director, will oversee consumer asset-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and esoteric and transportation ABS, the people said.

He took on the role last week after Jay Kim, who formerly held that position, was promoted to global head of structured products.

Kim's promotion followed CEO Tidjane Thiam's appointment of Brian Chin, formerly co-head of credit and securitized products, as head of Credit Suisse's global markets unit and a member of the 11-strong executive board.

Matt Gahr, a director based in London, will take on Dryden's previous role as head of special solutions. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Additional reporting and editing by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

