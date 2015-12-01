REFILE-MOVES-Credit Suisse names Chui as new Asia-Pacific ECM head

(Corrects ticker symbol in first paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Johnson Chui as head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Asia Pacific and created an investment banking role for frontier markets, both part of new senior appointments in Asia, according a person familiar with the matter.

The moves come amid plans by Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam for the lender to expand its presence in Asia as part of a revamped strategy.

Chui, who was head of ECM for Greater China, will work closely with Tucker Highfield, who will continue in his role as head of equity capital market syndicate for the region.

Credit Suisse also named Rehan Anwer as head of frontier markets, investment banking and capital markets. Frontier markets include countries such as Vietnam and Pakistan.

The Swiss bank advised on the sale of the Pakistan government’s more than $1 billion stake in Habib Bank Limited his year - the country’s biggest privatisation so far. .

The Swiss bank also named Pankaj Goel as co-head of Southeast Asia alongside veteran Indonesian banker Rizal Gozali.

Goel will also continue in his current role as head of Southeast Asia M&A. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)