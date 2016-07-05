FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016

Credit Suisse names Naqvi head of fixed-income, equities biz in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has decided to combine its fixed income and equities businesses in Asia Pacific and has named Ali Naqvi as head of the combined unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Naqvi, who currently heads the equities business for the Swiss bank in the region, will take up his new role effective Tuesday and report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Chief Executive Helman Sitohang, the memo said.

The combination of the two businesses, the bank said, would bring together "strong markets offering to better serve our clients, while consolidating our risk taking capabilities and enhancing our ability to deliver multi asset solutions".

In the memo, Credit Suisse also announced the appointment of Ken Pang, currently head of equities derivatives business in the region, as head of all trading functions across fixed income and trading in Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
