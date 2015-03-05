FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES--Credit Suisse exec leaves as bank seeks to sharpen strategy
March 5, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES--Credit Suisse exec leaves as bank seeks to sharpen strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail of other appointments)

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s head of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, Barend Fruithof, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, part of a raft of changes designed to draw the unit closer into its private bank’s strategy.

Fruithof is leaving Zurich-based Credit Suisse to pursue a new opportunity outside the bank, the memo, dated March 5 and signed by private bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister, read.

Andre Helfenstein, who most recently was head of the Zurich region within Credit Suisse’s private bank, will replace Fruithof. The changes are effective immediately.

“We want to take C&IC (the bank’s corporate and institutional business) to the next level,” the memo read. “This includes increasing capital efficiency and fully leveraging collaboration with our other businesses, in particular wealth management.”

A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

Helfenstein’s appointment is part of a broad reshuffle of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business, as it seeks to maximise earnings through referrals of existing clients to other units.

John Haefelfinger, who currently runs the bank’s transportation and global finance department, has been named deputy head of C&IC.

Andreas Gerber, who ran the bank’s Zurich corporate business, will take over as head of the small and medium-sized enterprises unit from Urs Gauch, who will take on a senior advisor role reporting directly to Helfenstein.

Daniel Hunziker will become Credit Suisse’s new private banking head for Swiss clients in the Zurich region. Florence Schnydrig Moser, head of the private bank’s investments and wealth planning unit, will take on Hunziker’s former role. (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
