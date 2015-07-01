FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

New Credit Suisse CEO Thiam makes first appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Newly installed Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has made his first appointments at the Swiss bank, a Credit Suisse spokesman said, confirming what a source close to the situation had told Reuters on Wednesday.

Thiam’s long-time associate Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who left British insurer Prudential around the same time as Thiam, will be his new chief of staff, the spokesman for Zurich-based Credit Suisse said.

Thiam, whose first day as Credit Suisse was on Wednesday, has also moved Fridolin Walch to a business manager role from corporate development.

Rob Basso, who had worked in the office of former CEO Brady Dougan, will now focus on human resources at the investment bank and on private banking and wealth management products. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

