MOVES-Credit Suisse names Americas, EMEA asset management heads

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has named Bill Johnson as head of Asset Management Americas and Michel Degen as head of Asset Management Switzerland and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the Swiss bank.

Johnson's post is in addition to his role as deputy global head of asset management. He will oversee the Commodities Group, Credit Investments Group, Securitized Products Fund and Private Funds Group.

Anteil Capital Partners, NEXT, and Mexico Credit Opportunities Trust will continue to report to Johnson, as will the other Americas-based businesses that report to him.

Degen's new role includes all existing Core businesses, Alternative Funds Solutions and Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners, said the memo from Eric Varvel, global head of asset management at the bank's International Wealth Management (IWM) division.

Michael Strobaek, former head of asset management in Switzerland, will remain global chief investment officer of Credit Suisse and head of investment solutions and products for IWM.

The appointments were reported earlier by Finnews. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)