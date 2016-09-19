ZURICH, Sept 19 Credit Suisse Group has
named Bill Johnson as head of Asset Management Americas and
Michel Degen as head of Asset Management Switzerland and EMEA
(Europe, Middle East and Africa), according to a memo seen by
Reuters and confirmed by the Swiss bank.
Johnson's post is in addition to his role as deputy global
head of asset management. He will oversee the Commodities Group,
Credit Investments Group, Securitized Products Fund and Private
Funds Group.
Anteil Capital Partners, NEXT, and Mexico Credit
Opportunities Trust will continue to report to Johnson, as will
the other Americas-based businesses that report to him.
Degen's new role includes all existing Core businesses,
Alternative Funds Solutions and Credit Suisse Energy
Infrastructure Partners, said the memo from Eric Varvel, global
head of asset management at the bank's International Wealth
Management (IWM) division.
Michael Strobaek, former head of asset management in
Switzerland, will remain global chief investment officer of
Credit Suisse and head of investment solutions and products for
IWM.
The appointments were reported earlier by Finnews.
