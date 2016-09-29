MOVES-Credit Suisse lures UBS's Hirao to head Japan private bank

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swiss group Credit Suisse has named Tsuneaki Hirao its head of Private Banking Japan, luring away an executive who has worked for rival UBS for more than a decade, it said on Thursday.

Hirao was most recently head of ultra-high-net-worth clients in Japan for UBS, Credit Suisse said in a statement. Before that he led the Osaka office of UBS Wealth Management Japan. He had also worked for Citi Private Bank.

Hirao will report functionally to Alex Wade, head of Developed and Emerging Asia, Private Banking Asia Pacific, and locally to Martin Keeble, CEO Japan. (Reporting by Michael Shields, edited by John Revill)