FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SIX's Zeller to chair Credit Suisse Swiss business, Thiam joins board
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

SIX's Zeller to chair Credit Suisse Swiss business, Thiam joins board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Monday appointed Alexandre Zeller, chairman of the Swiss bourse SIX, as chairman of its Swiss universal bank, a portion of which it plans to float in an initial public offering next year.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse also said Alpha Associates AG head Peter Derendinger would join the board of Credit Suisse(Switzerland) Ltd., which is expected to begin independent business operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and group Chairman Urs Rohner will also sit on the Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. board. The changes are effective from Oct. 1.

Credit Suisse hopes the IPO of 20-30 percent of the Swiss business will raise up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion).

$1 = 0.9782 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.