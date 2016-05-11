FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Varnholt as deputy global CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired Burkhard Varnholt from Julius Baer to be deputy global chief investment officer of its international wealth management unit effective Nov. 1, it said on Wednesday.

“Burkhard Varnholt will support us in further developing our global investment engine,” Credit Suisse’s global CIO Michael Strobaek said in a statement.

Varnholt, who will be based in Zurich and will report to Strobaek, was previously CIO at Julius Baer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)

