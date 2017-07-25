FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team
July 25, 2017 / 9:44 AM

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints senior adviser to German IBCM coverage team

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Wolfgang Dehen as a senior adviser to the German investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) coverage team.

Dehen currently holds board positions and advisory roles with cable and harnessing manufacturer Leoni AG, technical service provider Tuv Sud AG and private equity fund PAI Partners and had previously served as the chief executive of lighting maker Osram Licht AG. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

