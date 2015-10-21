FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse CEO says 2016 will not be good year for bank
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Credit Suisse CEO says 2016 will not be good year for bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects 2016 to be a difficult year for the Swiss bank because of its planned restructuring, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday.

“2016 will be not a good year ... with everything we have planned,” Thiam told analysts in a presentation. “After that hopefully we will start to see the trends that drive the business forward in 2017 and 18.”

Earlier, Credit Suisse announced it would raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) to improve its capital and leverage strength.

$1 = 0.9571 Swiss francs Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.