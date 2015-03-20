FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CSuisse says litigation provisions drop to 1.02 bln sfr at end '14
March 20, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

CSuisse says litigation provisions drop to 1.02 bln sfr at end '14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said it had stowed 1.02 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) for legal disputes including allegations of price-fixing in the credit default swaps market and a probe of alternative trading venues known as dark pools at the end of 2014.

The Zurich-based bank’s provisions for lawsuits and investigations dropped sharply from 2.3 billion francs on the year, after it settled an investigation in May into its role in helping Americans evade taxes by pleading guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and paying more than $2.5 billion in penalties.

The disclosure came as part of the Swiss bank’s annual report, released on Friday.

$1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan

